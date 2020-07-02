Beacon continues mobile testing unit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 1,650 residents of Elkhart and St. Joseph counties have been tested since Beacon’s COVID-19 mobile testing unit started in mid-April.

The unit has also given out thousands of masks.

Officials say many of the residents who were tested at the mobile unit would have otherwise not been tested.

“The gratitude is really on multiple levels,” said Ginny Schackow, director of physician practices. “So the staff is happy to be serving the community, as well as the community members really needing service. And they just love us being there. We hear a lot of thank yous. And, just gratitude of Beacon being in the community in vulnerable populations.”

You do not need insurance get tested at the mobile unit, but you will be screened to determine if you’re experiencing any symptoms.

