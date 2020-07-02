Advertisement

AP source: NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start

The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open July 28.
The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open July 28.(Source: WVUE/Gray News)
By ARNIE STAPLETON
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train following a virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the league hasn't announced that the preseason will be cut from four games to two.

Players are still discussing with their union whether to ask for cancellation of all preseason games, according to two people familiar with their thinking. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because a decision hasn't been made.

The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open July 28.

Minus the usual minicamps, on-field practices and in-person weight training from April to June, players' conditioning won't be what it normally is. So, eliminating the first week of preseason games Aug. 13-16 will give them more time to ratchet up their football fitness.

Teams will now play exhibitions Aug. 20-24 and Aug. 27-31 during what were originally the second and third weeks of exhibition play, with all 32 teams playing one home and one road game.

Most of those games will remain the same as originally scheduled, although some matchups in that second slate will have to be changed so every team gets a game at home.

The exhibition finales on Sept. 3 were also scrapped, giving teams more time to get ready for the regular season, which opens Sept. 10 with Houston at Kansas City.

There are no changes to the regular season schedule.

The league continues to draw up protocols, not only for COVID-19 mitigation but for ramping up practices during the first few weeks of training camp.

The annual Hall of Fame Game pitting Pittsburgh and Dallas on Aug. 6 was recently scrapped as the induction ceremonies were pushed back to 2021.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Georgia Confederate cemetery vandalized

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”

AP

Human foosball: New form of soccer developed for pandemic

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Soccer-starved Argentines have found a way to play their beloved sport while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

St. Joseph County officials want people to be careful over holiday weekend

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Megan Smedley
With Indiana now pausing at Stage 4.5, social gatherings are capped at 250 people.

News

St. Joseph County officials want people to be careful over holiday weekend

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

Beacon continues mobile testing unit

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Beacon’s COVID-19 mobile testing unit has tested more than 1600 residents since mid-April.

Latest News

National Politics

Gang of 8 briefed on Russian bounties intel

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Congress' so-called gang of eight received a briefing Friday on the intelligence of potential Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

News

Indiana will release statewide long term care facility coronavirus data

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Megan Smedley
The state of Indiana will soon be launching a dashboard containing all of the coronavirus data from long term care facilities.

News

Indiana will release statewide long term care facility coronavirus data

Updated: 46 minutes ago

National

Fort Hood identifies suspect in soldier’s disappearance who killed himself

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood officials Thursday identified a soldier who was a suspect in an Army CID investigation who shot himself to death as police approached.

AP

Buttigieg, South Carolina mayor teaming up on COVID effort

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Former mayor Pete Buttigieg has teamed up with the mayor of South Carolina’s capital city to help municipalities stem the spread of the coronavirus.

News

Toll Road maintenance worker killed

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Toll Road maintenance worker has died after a car went off the road and hit him.