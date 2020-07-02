Advertisement

Amy Baca battled in her four years at Tippecanoe Valley High School

Baca will play volleyball at Goshen College
By Mark Skol
Published: Jul. 2, 2020
AKRON, Ind. (WNDU) - Tippecanoe Valley senior student athlete Amy Baca always tried to get her teammates fired up whether it was on the volleyball court or the softball diamond. She says that was her most important job in high school.

“All or nothing,” Baca said. “Give it your all for everything and stay competitive while lifting up other teammates and making sure we all hold each other accountable. "

Baca says she always held her teammates accountable because that is what helped her gain confidence from her freshman year to her senior year.

“At first, I was a bit timid especially with all of the older girls and their experience,” Baca said. “As I grew on, I became more comfortable with my teammates and was able to be more flexible of how much of a player they needed me to be.”

Baca is also a player that Goshen College needed. She will play volleyball for the Maple Leafs with the majority of her education paid for. Baca says Goshen College was the perfect fit for her.

“I just like the community there,” Baca said. “It’s only about an hour away from my house. It just seemed like a good fit with what they had to offer. The small community made it feel like home.”

Baca is thrilled to be at her new home and to continue playing volleyball in college. She says she’s going to give it everything she’s got for the Maple Leafs.

“I expect myself to not be slacking off and give to 100 percent,” Baca said. “Never taking a lazy day. Just always constantly pushing myself and getting better.”

