4th of July can lead to lost pets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Experts are warning pet owners to prepare for the fourth of July holiday.

The celebration leads to more lost pets than any other day of the year because so many pets are scared off from their homes by fireworks.

Experts suggest you talk to your vet about anti-anxiety medication that may make the holiday less stressful for your four-legged friend.

Also, keep your pets inside your home for the night to decrease the chance of them running off.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.