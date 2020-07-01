Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST
Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Editor News PT #20-13

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT
Are you looking to get your foot in the door in news at a local television station? If so, this is your chance.

Producer #20-12

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT
In this position, you will be responsible for the content and flow of newscasts and web content and overall quality of our news product. You will lead the charge in the development of our newscasts to meet a high standard.

Multi Media Journalist (MMJ) #20-11

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT
WNDU Multimedia, a Gray Television station, is looking for a high-energy, creative individual, who enjoys generating story ideas, writing to video and performing compelling live shots.

Celebrating the Class of 2020 - Share your video

Updated: May. 8, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT
Hey Class of 2020, share your dreams for the future on 16 News Now!

GTI Copyright Complaint Procedures

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
Copyright Complaint Info

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to perform at Grand Ole Opry; watch on 16.3

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will be taking the stage to continue the Grand Ole Opry’s streak of 4,922 consecutive Saturday night performances.

An 85-year-old South Bend woman makes personalized masks for family

Updated: Apr. 11, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT
By Monica Murphy
Saturday, a South Bend woman made personalized masks for family members.

Vince Gill, Amy Grant headlining Saturday’s Grand Ole Opry: Watch on WNDU or 16.3

Updated: Mar. 27, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT
The Grand Ole Opry will broadcast around the world for its 4,917th consecutive Saturday night.

Grand Ole Opry streaming acoustic concert live at empty venue

Updated: Mar. 20, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
The coronavirus pandemic won’t stop country musicians from performing Saturday at the Grand Ole Opry, and you will be able to watch the show live.

Ryan Newman to appear on NBC's 'Today'

Updated: Mar. 10, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT
South Bend native and NASCAR driver Ryan Newman will be live Wednesday on NBC's "Today" for an exclusive interview.

Promotions Producer #20-08

Updated: Mar. 10, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT
WNDU is the “This is Home” station in Michiana and we live that brand every day.