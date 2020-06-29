Advertisement

Pilgrim’s Pride recalls nearly 60K pounds of chicken nuggets for possible rubber contamination

There are no reports of people getting sick
Pilgrim's Pride is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may contain bit of rubber.
Pilgrim's Pride is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may contain bit of rubber.(Source: USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service, CNN)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT
(CNN/Gray News) – Pilgrim's Pride is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken breast nuggets because they may contain rubber.

The 4-pound plastic bag packages “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically flexible rubber material,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The frozen ready-to-eat nuggets were produced on May 6, 2020, with a Best-By date of 06 MAY 2021 and lot code of 0127 printed on the packages.

The product was distributed to retailers in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, and Texas.

The agency says there are no confirmed reports of any health problems associated with the recalled product.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Pilgrim’s Pride at (800) 321-1470.

